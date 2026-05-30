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Radio Generation Kenya

Kahiga

Petition calls for removal of Governor Kahiga over inflammatory remarks
News

Petition calls for removal of Governor Kahiga over inflammatory remarks

The petitioners, comprising Bunge la Mwananchi and individuals Lawrence Oyugi, Komeade Bush, and Nicholas Kimanzi, have urged the Court to issue an order suspending Governor Kahiga from carrying out his duties until the case is resolved. The petitioners argue that Kahiga’s continued hold on office would allow him to perpetuate further inflammatory statements, undermining national cohesion.

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