Nyeri Governor faults Ebola facility plan in Laikipia, calls for consultation
The governor called for the suspension of the project until comprehensive stakeholder consultations are undertaken.
The governor called for the suspension of the project until comprehensive stakeholder consultations are undertaken.
The petitioners, comprising Bunge la Mwananchi and individuals Lawrence Oyugi, Komeade Bush, and Nicholas Kimanzi, have urged the Court to issue an order suspending Governor Kahiga from carrying out his duties until the case is resolved. The petitioners argue that Kahiga’s continued hold on office would allow him to perpetuate further inflammatory statements, undermining national cohesion.
The Bishop added that the Governor was “very intentional” in the way he delivered the message, switching from Swahili to his local language to limit its public exposure.
Leaders such as Martha Karua and Tim Wanyonyi, condemned the utterances as reckless and lacking empathy.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the coalition said Kahiga’s comments, made on October 21, 2025, were designed to incite ethnic tensions.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Kahiga expressed deep regret over the clip, saying it was taken out of context and never intended to mock or celebrate the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
In a statement, CoG Chair Ahmed Abdullahi distanced the council from Kahiga’s sentiments, stressing that the comments were personal and did not represent the position of the CoG “especially at this time of deep mourning.”
The new leadership committed to operationalising the Devolution Training Institute and implementing the Council’s Strategic Plan (2022–2027).