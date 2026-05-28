Ruto says Kenya stable ahead of 2027 election, rules out violence

President William Ruto has sought to calm political concerns ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the country will remain stable and the polls will be conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner, even as political debate begins to intensify.

Speaking on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, William Ruto dismissed fears of instability, insisting that Kenya is strong enough to manage political competition without falling into division or violence.

He urged citizens to remain confident in the country’s leadership and future direction.

He said national unity, faith, and self-belief were key to sustaining progress, adding that the government would continue pushing its development agenda despite criticism.

“We must believe in God, we must believe in ourselves and we must believe in our country,” Ruto highlighted. “This country will never go in the wrong direction.”

The president used the prayer gathering to project optimism and national cohesion, while also defending his administration’s performance across key sectors. He said Kenya had remained resilient through economic and environmental challenges in recent years.

Ruto reflected on his personal political journey, saying he had relied on prayer during difficult moments, describing it as a source of strength rather than ceremony.

“He told me, pray for yourself,” the president said. “Prayer is not a ceremony; it is communication with God.”

He anchored his message on biblical references, citing Psalms, Deuteronomy, and 2 Chronicles, and called for unity and faith as the country continues to navigate its challenges.

“We are fearfully and wonderfully made,” he said, quoting Psalm 139. “God does not make us less second-rate stuff.”

The president pointed to past national hardships, including the 2022 drought, saying the country had since recovered and recorded gains in agriculture and food security.

“We went to Nyayo Stadium. We prayed,” he said. “The last three years God has been gracious to our nation. God has given us rain in season. Our agriculture has thrived. Our food security has improved.”

He said his administration had made progress in agriculture, education, healthcare, and housing, despite ongoing political criticism.

“The commitments I made to the people of this nation were not for purposes of winning the election; they were for purposes of transforming our nation,” he highlighted. “I have every intention to make sure that I keep every commitment I made.”

Ruto also criticized what he termed selective reporting, saying positive achievements were often ignored in public discourse.

“You will not see the good news in the headlines,” he outlined. “The bad news you read in the headline is not the whole story.”

He maintained that efforts to divide the country would not succeed, insisting Kenya’s unity would hold as the election season approaches.

“Those who believe they will divide this country, they will not succeed. They will fail spectacularly,” he explained.

On the 2027 polls, Ruto assured the country that the electoral process would be peaceful and credible, urging citizens to reject violence and division.

“We are going to have elections, and they will be peaceful, and there will be no violence, and they will be free and fair,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in his political future, stating that he expects to secure a second term.

“Yes, Ruto will get a second term. He will, that’s what will happen,” he stated.

Ruto added that Kenya’s progress depends on self-reliance and national effort, saying the country has the capacity to shape its own destiny without overreliance on external support.

“We have what it takes to make this country great,” he said. “Nobody is going to surrender their country to us. This is ours. We must build it. We must make it work.”

He closed his remarks by urging Kenyans to remain hopeful and resilient, saying faith and persistence would guide the nation forward.

“If I had an option and I was given a chance with nationality to be born, I would want to be born a Kenyan,” he concluded.