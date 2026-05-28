Elachi calls for ethical leadership, civic education and national healing ahead of 2027 polls

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has called for stronger ethical leadership, renewed civic education, and national healing, saying Kenya must urgently rebuild trust in public institutions while preparing for a more inclusive and united society ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast held in Nairobi, Elachi said leaders must place greater focus on integrity, accountability, and inclusion as the country confronts growing social and governance challenges. She noted that discussions at the forum centred on strengthening leadership values as a key foundation for national progress and stability.

She added that Kenya must make a deliberate effort to shape both leaders and citizens through values that promote responsibility and service. According to her, ethical leadership rooted in humility, accountability, and service was widely agreed to be key in restoring public confidence in governance systems.

Elachi also stressed the need to involve young people more actively in national decision-making, saying their participation is essential in shaping the country’s democratic and economic future. She said there was a shared view, especially among young participants, that greater inclusion would improve governance while also expanding access to jobs, mentorship, and deeper understanding of the Constitution, laws, and public policy processes.

She further noted that participants agreed on the importance of patriotism, reconciliation, and moral renewal as pillars of national unity, warning that without these values, efforts to strengthen cohesion and development would remain weak.

“We agreed that patriotism and national healing is paramount to all of us, that indeed, if we want to rebuild our patriotism, we must have inclusion, accountability, and equitable opportunities. Our moral and spiritual renewal, forgiveness, and humility were highlighted as important for reconciliation and social cohesion,” she said.

Elachi raised concern over rising social problems, including misinformation, low awareness of constitutional rights, marginalisation of vulnerable groups, and increasing cases of gender-based violence. She said these issues require joint national action and stronger coordination among institutions.

She added that efforts to address these challenges must go hand in hand with stronger accountability systems and reconciliation mechanisms to protect justice and build trust in public institutions, especially as the country moves closer to the 2027 general election.

Elachi also called for the revival and strengthening of civic education, saying earlier traditions of teaching national values helped build a stronger sense of identity and responsibility among young people.

She said Kenya needs a renewed national direction based on dignity, unity, and shared responsibility, urging all generations to work together in building a society guided by strong ethical values.