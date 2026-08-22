President Ruto leads tributes to former Judge Mutava Mbalu
Mutava’s death was reported on Saturday after he developed complications on Friday night following his return home from a burial ceremony.
Mutava’s death was reported on Saturday after he developed complications on Friday night following his return home from a burial ceremony.
In a statement, the senator described his late mother as a pillar of strength and a central figure in the family whose life was defined by faith, humility and service.
Captain Ruto was involved in a tragic road accident on the evening of April 3, 2026, while travelling with his family but regrettably, the daughter lost her life in the accident.
Though the family has asked for privacy regarding the circumstances of his death, they confirmed that he was surrounded by loved ones and at peace.
In a family statement confirming her passing, Joyce was reported to have died in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026, at 3 a.m.
He served as the Shinyalu legislator for two consecutive terms, first elected in 1997 and re-elected in 2002, before leaving Parliament following the 2007 General Election.
Justice Ibrahim passed away on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Nairobi, marking the end of a distinguished legal career that spanned more than four decades and left a lasting imprint on Kenya’s judiciary.
His death was announced by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday.
In a formal condolence message released by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, the party expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to Ole Sambu’s longstanding commitment to its growth and democratic ideals.
His death was announced by the vernacular radio station, which broadcasts under the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
In a statement shared on Instagram, his wife, Latifa Chambers, said the Grammy-winning musician “crossed over” after the medical emergency.
In a message of condolence, President Ruto said Betty’s music touched countless lives and carried messages of strength, healing, and perseverance.
Lui served in various communication roles across government, including as Director of State Events, where he coordinated official functions and national ceremonies.