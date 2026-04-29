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JSC nominates Justice Mohamed Warsame for appointment as Supreme Court Judge
Chief Justice Koome noted that the Commission was satisfied that Justice Warsame met the threshold required for elevation to the highest court in the land.
Chief Justice Koome noted that the Commission was satisfied that Justice Warsame met the threshold required for elevation to the highest court in the land.
The Judiciary said Justice Ibrahim left behind a remarkable record defined by commitment to human rights and the defence of democratic principles, noting that he consistently used his position to promote justice and fairness in society.
Justice Lenaola will serve a two-year renewable term, overseeing the tribunal that continues the work of the former Special Court for Sierra Leone.