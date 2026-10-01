Kenya must adapt as number of older persons rises, Gender Commission says
NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent their working lives in the informal sector
NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent their working lives in the informal sector
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to embrace these principles, saying national leadership should recognise communities that have historically had limited representation while ensuring that development benefits the wider population
Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.
Speaking during Katiba@16 celebrations in Nairobi on Thursday, the President said the anniversary should be more than an annual commemoration and instead provide an opportunity to assess the country's constitutional journey.
Wamalwa's decision to enter elective politics was informed by years of observing leadership and governance issues through her career in journalism and communication
He urged authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible, disband political militias and release individuals detained while participating in peaceful political activities, warning against a return to Kenya’s violent multiparty-era politics
Addressing journalists at Hustler Plaza on Friday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said the party remained firmly committed to protecting media freedom as guaranteed by the Constitution but maintained that press freedom must be exercised alongside the principles of accuracy, fairness, impartiality and professional accountability
The ODM MP maintained that impeachment, while political in nature, must still follow constitutional requirements, adding that questions remain on whether the correct procedures were fully observed.
Established under Article 228 of the Constitution, the Office of the Controller of Budget oversees the implementation of budgets by both levels of government and authorises withdrawals from public funds.
The High Court upheld the nomination and approval of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President, ruling the National Assembly followed a lawful, transparent process. It said public participation was not constitutionally required for the approval vote.
The judges noted that impeachment proceedings are by nature political and constitutional processes, making it unrealistic to expect legislators to participate without prior knowledge of the issues or without having already formed political views.
A five-judge High Court bench declared former Chief Justice David Maraga’s September 21, 2020 advisory unconstitutional. The court said a March 2017 decision directing Parliament to pass two-thirds gender legislation remains enforceable.
Auditors revealed that some county assemblies spend up to Sh2.75 million every year on subscriptions, raising concerns over accountability and whether public funds are being used in line with the law.
Cabinet approval of a funding framework will enable expansion of judicial infrastructure, including in Wajir, through partnerships with development partners. President William Ruto said the plan aims to improve access to justice in remote regions.
The President pointed to early national planning approaches, including Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965, noting that development had been directed mainly to areas considered high potential, while vast parts of Northern Kenya were left behind.
Achoka said Kenya needs a structured national dialogue to ensure governance choices reflect the lived realities of citizens. He argued that the idea of national interest should not be separated from public welfare.
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama says remarks by Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on coordinated regional action raise constitutional and rule-of-law concerns, arguing peaceful civic expression must remain protected in Kenya and the region.
Article 112 provides that if one House passes an ordinary Bill concerning counties and the second House rejects the Bill, it shall be referred to a mediation committee appointed under Article 113.
The Public Investments Committee questioned NITA’s enforcement of training levy arrears flagged by the Auditor General, citing uncollected levies of Sh194,220,421 as of June 2015. NITA said it has adopted new collection and governance measures.
Samburu MPs led by Naisula Lesuuda have rejected a proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and Public Service Commission to downgrade the county’s hardship classification, warning it could affect teachers and learners.
The proposal seeks to amend Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution, alongside Sections 24 and 25 of the Elections Act (Cap 7), introducing new disqualification rules for former governors seeking elective office.
Members of the public were also cautioned against sharing, reposting or further circulating the alleged non-consensual intimate content, warning that doing so could attract criminal liability under Kenyan law.
According to the Health CS, calling for a referendum on matters currently under parliamentary scrutiny could undermine lawful processes and create unnecessary uncertainty.
The former CJ’s statement comes after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi suggested that Kenya could hold a constitutional referendum at the same time as the 2027 general election to settle long-standing national issues.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Muigai said the Constitution contains fundamental principles that can be introduced at an early age and progressively deepened as learners advance through the education system.