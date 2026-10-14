SRC warns judges’ car allowances could leave taxpayers with Sh9.8 billion bill
The Supreme Court is due to hear the case on Wednesday, October 14, following an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal that upheld the payments.
The Supreme Court is due to hear the case on Wednesday, October 14, following an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal that upheld the payments.
The union argues that nurses and midwives deserved better remuneration in recognition of the responsibilities they undertake in health facilities across the country.
Speaking during a media townhall on Tuesday, Council of Governors CEO Mary Mwiti said the workers’ grievances were expected to be addressed by the end of the week.
Responding to the concerns, TSC Acting Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei told senators that the commission had already put in place reforms intended to improve promotions, leadership development and succession planning through newly developed Career Progression Guidelines (CPGs).
Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori said the union will immediately seek fresh negotiations with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) so that teachers' salaries are aligned with those of other public servants.
The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) has now given SRC and the Public Service Commission (PSC) 14 days to withdraw the July 17 remuneration circular and return to the negotiating table, warning that it will move to court and call a nationwide strike if the demand is ignored.
Appearing before the committee, CLE Chief Executive Officer Prof. Busalie Jack Mwimali defended the payments, saying they related to outsourced examination services involving judges, magistrates and practising advocates engaged for specific assignments.
Samburu MPs led by Naisula Lesuuda have rejected a proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and Public Service Commission to downgrade the county’s hardship classification, warning it could affect teachers and learners.
President Ruto appointed engineer Michael Thoyah Kingi to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a six-year term.