Wetang’ula to Uhuru: Step back from politics, embrace statesmanship

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to withdraw from active political engagement and fully embrace a statesman’s role as Kenya moves closer to the next general election.

Speaking during a public address at Lunyofu Primary School in Budalang’i, Wetang’ula said the country needed unity and stability as political temperatures begin to rise ahead of the polls.

“As the nation steadily approaches the forthcoming general election, I have respectfully called upon the retired President, Uhuru Kenyatta, to withdraw from active political engagement and to fully embrace his esteemed role as a unifying statesman,” Wetang’ula said.

He acknowledged Kenyatta’s past leadership and service to the country, describing his tenure as part of Kenya’s enduring political legacy.

However, he cautioned that recent political interventions by the former head of state risked deepening divisions at a sensitive time.

“While addressing citizens at Lunyofu Primary School in Budalang’i, I acknowledged his enduring legacy of service to the Republic. However, I expressed concern that his recent public statements, though significant, risk deepening divisions at a moment when our country stands in urgent need of cohesion, stability, and national unity,” he added.

Wetang’ula urged the former president to draw inspiration from Kenya’s past leaders who, after leaving office, stepped back from partisan politics and instead focused on unifying the country.

He specifically referenced the late President Daniel arap Moi and the late President Mwai Kibaki, saying both men set a strong precedent for post-retirement statesmanship.

“I further observed that former Heads of State, notably the late Daniel arap Moi and the late Mwai Kibaki, exemplified the dignified tradition of statesmanship upon retirement. I therefore urged him to follow in their distinguished footsteps and uphold this noble precedent,” Wetang’ula said.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity across the country, with leaders aligning ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election cycle.

Debate over the role of former leaders in active politics has intensified in recent months, with differing opinions on whether retired presidents should continue to influence public discourse.

Wetang’ula’s comments were echoed by several leaders present at the event, including Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who also urged Kenyatta to fully embrace his retired status and allow space for new leadership to shape the country’s political direction.

“These sentiments were echoed by several leaders in attendance, led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who likewise called upon the former President to fully embrace the responsibilities and expectations befitting his retired status,” Wetang’ula noted.