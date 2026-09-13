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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Daniel arap Moi

The keeper of the king's secrets and the man who would be king
Commentary

The keeper of the king's secrets and the man who would be king

Lee Njiru is such a man. For forty-six years, he knelt. For forty-six years, he served. For forty-six years, he watched, he listened, he recorded, and now, in the twilight of his years, he has written a memoir that tells us everything about the psychology of serfdom and nothing about the integrity of a man.

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