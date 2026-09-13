Former President Moi’s longtime personal physician David Silverstein dies
Silverstein first treated Moi in 1977, when he was Vice President, and remained his personal physician for 42 years until the former president’s death in February 2020.
Silverstein first treated Moi in 1977, when he was Vice President, and remained his personal physician for 42 years until the former president’s death in February 2020.
Mudavadi served as Kenya’s Vice President from November 4, 2002, to January 3, 2003, making his time in the office the shortest of any Vice President in the country.
Lee Njiru is such a man. For forty-six years, he knelt. For forty-six years, he served. For forty-six years, he watched, he listened, he recorded, and now, in the twilight of his years, he has written a memoir that tells us everything about the psychology of serfdom and nothing about the integrity of a man.
The National Assembly Speaker urged the former president to draw inspiration from Kenya’s past leaders who, after leaving office, stepped back from partisan politics and instead focused on unifying the country.