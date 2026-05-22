No deaths reported as flash floods disrupt Sabaki area after heavy rains in Machakos

Flash floods that swept through parts of Mlolongo/Syokimau in Machakos County on Thursday night left residents and business operators shaken after a seasonal river burst its banks behind Signature Mall, flooding homes and commercial premises but prompting a rapid emergency response that ensured everyone was rescued safely.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti called on residents living in flood-prone and riparian areas to stay alert as heavy rains continue across the county, warning that more incidents could occur if precautions are not taken.

The flooding was reported at around 9:14 pm in the Sabaki area, behind Signature Mall, after intense rainfall caused a seasonal river to overflow, sending water into nearby residential and business properties.

Among the affected premises were Aries Residence and an adjacent hotel, where rising water levels trapped occupants before emergency teams moved in to carry out evacuations.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ndeti gave a detailed account of the incident and confirmed the quick response by county emergency teams.

“Yesterday at around 9:14 PM, heavy rains triggered flash floods behind Signature Mall in the Sabaki area of Mlolongo/Syokimau, affecting Aries Residence and the adjacent hotel after a seasonal river burst its banks and flooded the surrounding area,” she said.

She explained that rescue operations were launched almost immediately after alerts were received, with emergency teams managing to reach the scene within minutes and evacuate all those affected before conditions worsened.

“Our Mavoko Sub-County Department of Emergency and Disaster Management, together with the Fire and Rescue team, responded swiftly within five minutes of receiving the alert and successfully evacuated all affected residents and guests to safety,” she highlighted.

Authorities later confirmed that despite the extent of flooding, there were no deaths or serious injuries reported in the incident.

“No lives were lost and no serious injuries were reported following the incident,” Ndeti added.

The governor commended the emergency teams for their fast and coordinated response during the heavy downpour, saying their action helped prevent what could have been a more serious outcome.

The incident has once again exposed the vulnerability of areas around seasonal rivers and drainage channels in Mlolongo and Syokimau, where residents have previously experienced flooding linked to poor drainage systems and overflowing waterways during rainy seasons.

As heavy rains continue in Machakos County and surrounding regions, residents have been urged to remain cautious, especially those living or operating businesses in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

“As we continue experiencing heavy rains, I urge residents living near riparian and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and prioritize safety at all times,” she said.

She further stated that county emergency teams will continue monitoring high-risk zones and remain on standby to respond to any new incidents linked to the ongoing rains.

Emergency response units remained deployed on Friday as weather conditions continued to pose risks in several parts of the county.