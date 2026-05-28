Murang’a to launch orthopedic unit and women’s clinic at Maragwa Hospital

Murang’a County is set to launch a fully equipped orthopedic and rehabilitation unit alongside a modern women’s clinic at Maragwa Hospital on Friday, May 29, 2026.

County officials say the facilities will improve access to specialised healthcare services, including physiotherapy, cancer screening, maternal care, and rehabilitation support, while reducing referrals to Nairobi for treatment and expanding healthcare services to surrounding regions.

The County stressed that county officials, health workers, partners, and members of the public will be expected to attend the event.

According to the county government, the new Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Unit has been fully equipped to provide diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation services for patients with bone, joint, muscle, and spinal conditions, as well as support recovery for patients following surgery or injury.

“This unit will provide diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation services for patients with bone, joint, muscle, and spinal conditions, as well as post-surgery and injury recovery,” the county government said.

The County added that the facility will handle fracture and dislocation management, physiotherapy, rehabilitation therapy for stroke survivors, accident victims, and people living with disabilities, as well as post-operative care and pain management.

Officials also announced that free disability assistive devices will be distributed to eligible patients during the launch to support mobility and independence.

“As part of the launch, free disability assistive devices will be issued to eligible patients. This includes wheelchairs, crutches, walking frames, and orthopedic braces, to support mobility and independence,” the statement stated.

Murang'a County further announced the establishment of a modern Women’s Clinic supported by Spain, equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment machines aimed at improving women’s healthcare services in the county.

“With support from Spain, the county has established a modern Women’s Clinic equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment machines,” the county government expressed.

The clinic is expected to offer cervical and breast cancer screening, maternal and antenatal care supported by advanced ultrasound imaging, family planning services, reproductive healthcare, and early detection and management of gynecological conditions.

County officials said the facility would reduce the need for patients to travel to Nairobi for specialised treatment while improving early diagnosis and treatment outcomes for women in Murang’a and neighbouring counties.

“This clinic will reduce the need for referrals to Nairobi and improve early detection and treatment outcomes for women in Murang’a and neighboring counties,” the statement added.

The launch comes amid increasing investment by county governments in specialised healthcare infrastructure aimed at improving access to treatment at local hospitals and easing pressure on referral facilities in major urban centres.

Murang’a County concluded that the opening of the two specialised units forms part of its wider commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and fulfilling its development agenda in the health sector.