MPs observe silence for Utumishi Girls fire victims as death toll rises to 16

News · Rose Achieng ·
MPs observe silence for Utumishi Girls fire victims as death toll rises to 16
MPs observe a moment of silence for the students who died in the Utumishi Dirls Academy fire in Gilgil on May 28, 2026. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB
In Summary

Inside the Chamber, proceedings were interrupted as Speaker Moses Wetang’ula called for members to stand and pay tribute to the victims through a moment of silence. MPs rose together in honour of the young lives lost, with the House falling quiet in remembrance.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Thursday paused their proceedings to honour students who died in a fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, as grief over the incident continued to spread across the country.

The overnight dormitory fire has so far claimed 16 lives, with several other students injured. Emergency teams, education officers and security agencies were deployed to the school to support rescue efforts, help affected families and assess the damage caused by the blaze.

Inside the Chamber, proceedings were interrupted as Speaker Moses Wetang’ula called for members to stand and pay tribute to the victims through a moment of silence. MPs rose together in honour of the young lives lost, with the House falling quiet in remembrance.

“Shall we be upstanding and observe a minute’s silence? May the souls of those little angels rest in eternal peace, and may those who are injured have a quick recovery,” the Speaker said.

The tragedy has drawn concern from across the House, with lawmakers expressing sorrow and calling for stronger focus on safety in learning institutions and better emergency preparedness.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, speaking in the Chamber, described the incident as painful and urged colleagues to join in honouring the victims. She said: “It’s a very unfortunate incident that has faced us today as a country. I just wish for us, if agreeable, Mr Speaker, that we could observe a moment of silence for the girls who have died.”

Her remarks were supported by other members who called for national reflection on the safety of learners in boarding schools.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba also expressed sympathy to the affected families and those still recovering from the shock of the incident. He said: “I also want to wish the very best for the parents and the students and everybody else who is in that space of the Utumishi Girls where we lost many, many students.”

Wetang’ula later noted that the House would, at an appropriate time, consider broader discussions on safety standards in schools, including emergency response systems and protection of learners in boarding institutions.

The incident has renewed public concern over recurring school fire tragedies and the readiness of institutions to respond to emergencies, especially in boarding schools where students spend the night.

As investigations and support efforts continue, attention has now turned to how such tragedies can be prevented and how schools can better protect learners in similar situations.

Tags

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Emergency teams Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens