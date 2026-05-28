MPs observe silence for Utumishi Girls fire victims as death toll rises to 16

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Thursday paused their proceedings to honour students who died in a fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, as grief over the incident continued to spread across the country.

The overnight dormitory fire has so far claimed 16 lives, with several other students injured. Emergency teams, education officers and security agencies were deployed to the school to support rescue efforts, help affected families and assess the damage caused by the blaze.

Inside the Chamber, proceedings were interrupted as Speaker Moses Wetang’ula called for members to stand and pay tribute to the victims through a moment of silence. MPs rose together in honour of the young lives lost, with the House falling quiet in remembrance.

“Shall we be upstanding and observe a minute’s silence? May the souls of those little angels rest in eternal peace, and may those who are injured have a quick recovery,” the Speaker said.

The tragedy has drawn concern from across the House, with lawmakers expressing sorrow and calling for stronger focus on safety in learning institutions and better emergency preparedness.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, speaking in the Chamber, described the incident as painful and urged colleagues to join in honouring the victims. She said: “It’s a very unfortunate incident that has faced us today as a country. I just wish for us, if agreeable, Mr Speaker, that we could observe a moment of silence for the girls who have died.”

Her remarks were supported by other members who called for national reflection on the safety of learners in boarding schools.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba also expressed sympathy to the affected families and those still recovering from the shock of the incident. He said: “I also want to wish the very best for the parents and the students and everybody else who is in that space of the Utumishi Girls where we lost many, many students.”

Wetang’ula later noted that the House would, at an appropriate time, consider broader discussions on safety standards in schools, including emergency response systems and protection of learners in boarding institutions.

The incident has renewed public concern over recurring school fire tragedies and the readiness of institutions to respond to emergencies, especially in boarding schools where students spend the night.

As investigations and support efforts continue, attention has now turned to how such tragedies can be prevented and how schools can better protect learners in similar situations.