Kenya receives 47,000 tonnes US wheat cargo to drive feed innovation
The programme is designed to improve access to high-quality livestock feed ingredients and enhance efficiency across Kenya’s animal production systems.
The programme is designed to improve access to high-quality livestock feed ingredients and enhance efficiency across Kenya’s animal production systems.
The initiative, supported by the United States government in collaboration with Kenya’s Ministry of Health, aims to strengthen the capacity of hospitals and health centres to manage complications during childbirth and in the critical first hours of a newborn’s life.
In a statement, Susan M. Burns, the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Nairobi, emphasised that while Washington values its strong ties with Kenya, maintaining the integrity of the visa system remains a top priority.
The newly launched facility features modern interview rooms equipped with secure recording systems, enabling investigators to document interrogations more efficiently and accurately.
US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, who led the dialogue, underscored Washington’s long-standing partnership with Kenya.