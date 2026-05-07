City Hall targets waste crisis with new levy on water bills

A plan by Nairobi County to clean up its worsening garbage problem could soon hit residents’ monthly expenses, with City Hall proposing to load a new waste charge onto water bills in a bid to secure steady funding for collection services.

The county government is pushing for the introduction of a conservancy fee that would be billed together with water charges, a move officials say will help stabilise financing for solid waste management.

The proposal is currently undergoing public participation and is aimed at fixing gaps in a system struggling to keep up with the city’s fast expansion.

Authorities argue that tying the fee to water billing offers a practical solution, given the wide reach of the existing system. But for households, the plan points to an added financial burden at a time when many are already under pressure from rising living costs.

Green Nairobi executive Maureen Njeri said the county is seeking a more dependable way to fund waste services, noting that current efforts fall short due to limited resources. She said the city produces about 3,600 tonnes of garbage every day, yet only between 45 and 55 per cent is collected.

A large portion of the waste is left unmanaged, often ending up in open spaces and later being washed into rivers or spread across roads and informal settlements. The impact has been visible, from blocked drainage that leads to flooding during rains to health concerns linked to poor sanitation, as well as increased heat in built-up areas and reduced property values.

“While financing is critical, addressing the issue will also require coordinated action between government agencies and residents,” Njeri said, emphasising that money alone will not resolve the crisis without behavioural change and shared responsibility.

Officials say the county is dealing with a Sh5 billion gap in waste management funding, making it difficult to sustain operations under the current model. The proposed levy is intended to create a dedicated pool of funds that can support long-term planning and reduce reliance on central government support.

Under the arrangement, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company would collect the fee alongside water payments before remitting it to the county. Managing director Martin Nang’ole said the idea had been reviewed with the Water Services Regulatory Board and found to be workable, with the utility’s role limited to collection.

“This is about using an existing system that already reaches most households,” he said, adding that it offers a practical way to improve efficiency in revenue collection without creating a parallel billing structure.

Nairobi Water Company board chairman Arnold Karanja said stakeholder engagements are ongoing to ensure residents understand the proposal and have an opportunity to share their views before any decision is finalised.