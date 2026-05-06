COTU fires back at Gachagua over union leadership criticism

COTU (Kenya) has hit back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his recent criticism of the union leadership, saying his remarks amount to an unfair attack on an institution that has long stood at the centre of workers’ rights in the country.

The union, led by Secretary General Francis Atwoli, said COTU (K) is not a political creation but a long-standing labour body with deep historical roots, insisting it continues to protect the interests of workers across all sectors.

In a statement issued on May 6, 2026, the organisation accused Gachagua of repeatedly targeting the union, its officials and affiliated bodies, describing the remarks as part of a politically driven campaign.

“It is now increasingly evident that Gachagua has embarked on a dangerous Samsonian mission where he seeks to destroy the fabric of the whole country,” the statement said.

COTU (K) maintained that it would not be dragged into what it called attempts to sow division within the labour movement, adding that workers in Kenya would not accept sustained attacks on their representative institutions.

The union also drew a link between the comments and Labour Day celebrations, where President William Ruto announced a 12 per cent general wage increase and a 15 per cent rise in agricultural minimum wages aimed at improving workers’ earnings.

“We wish to remind Gachagua that COTU (K) is older than him and will outlive his divisive and short-lived political theatrics,” the statement read, noting that Kenya’s trade union movement dates back to the early 1900s, well before the former Deputy President’s lifetime.

It further criticised what it termed a poor understanding of labour history and unionism.

“Trade unions are not political kiosks created overnight to satisfy wounded egos or personal vendettas,” it said, rejecting calls for the formation of a rival workers’ body.

COTU (K) also defended its leadership, highlighting Francis Atwoli’s long record in labour activism and his role in defending workers’ rights over the years.

“Dr. Francis Atwoli has been arrested, harassed, and persecuted for defending workers and fighting for social justice,” the statement said, referring to his arrest during a workers’ strike in 2012.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to “defending workers’ rights, advancing social justice, promoting national unity, and safeguarding the dignity of labour,” warning that no amount of “political bitterness, depression, anger, intimidation, or incitement” would derail its mission.

The response follows remarks by Gachagua on Tuesday, where he accused union leaders of failing workers and directly criticised Atwoli.

“I cannot understand how workers every year… vote back this mzee. He is just after his own stomach,” he said.

He also urged workers to consider forming a new organisation to represent their interests.

“I want to urge you to start forming that body… next year in October when we are in office we shall register a new organisation that will champion the interests of the workers,” he said.