UN calls for fairer coffee value chain on International Coffee Day
The observance comes as coffee producers continue to face market volatility, rising production costs and climate-related pressures that can affect yields, quality and incomes
The observance comes as coffee producers continue to face market volatility, rising production costs and climate-related pressures that can affect yields, quality and incomes
The call was made in Nairobi on Wednesday by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) and the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), alongside trade union representatives from Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, Chad, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia and Sierra Leone.
COTU (K) maintained that it would not be dragged into what it called attempts to sow division within the labour movement, adding that workers in Kenya would not accept sustained attacks on their representative institutions.
In a statement on Sunday following his re-election during the union’s 15th Quinquennial Delegates Conference held at Tom Mboya Labour College, Atwoli said union membership is key to ensuring fairness and dignity in the workplace
At the centre of the dispute is the failure to negotiate and conclude a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since 2015. KAWU said the last CBA lapsed more than a decade ago and that subsequent negotiations have stalled due to management’s alleged refusal to engage.