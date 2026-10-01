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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

workers’ rights

African trade unions demand greater worker role in AfCFTA implementation
Africa

African trade unions demand greater worker role in AfCFTA implementation

The call was made in Nairobi on Wednesday by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) and the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), alongside trade union representatives from Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, Chad, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia and Sierra Leone.

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KAWU issues seven-day strike notice to KCAA over CBA stalemate
News

KAWU issues seven-day strike notice to KCAA over CBA stalemate

At the centre of the dispute is the failure to negotiate and conclude a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since 2015. KAWU said the last CBA lapsed more than a decade ago and that subsequent negotiations have stalled due to management’s alleged refusal to engage.

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