Police dismantle suspected Al-Shabaab camp in Qanjara Durow, Garissa County

Police have dismantled a suspected Al-Shabaab camp in Qanjara Durow, Digdiga, Garissa County, following a coordinated security operation that involved an armed exchange with militants.

Authorities say officers overpowered suspects, secured the area, and recovered communication devices, weapons-related materials, and logistical supplies. The operation is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to disrupt extremist networks and enhance public safety.

According to NPS statement released on Friday, the operation was conducted jointly by security agencies operating in the region as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt militant networks.

Security personnel established a presence near Gel Qad Junction before advancing towards Qanjara Durow, where they encountered suspected militants.

A fierce exchange of fire ensued between the officers and the suspected militants before security forces gained control of the situation and secured the area.

Following the confrontation, officers proceeded to dismantle the camp after neutralising additional militants who were reportedly present at the location.

Authorities said the operation was conducted in a highly coordinated manner aimed at eliminating threats and restoring stability in the wider Digdiga area.

During the search of the camp, security teams recovered assorted materials believed to be linked to militant activities.

These included communication equipment, improvised explosive device (IED)-related materials, uniforms, ammunition, food supplies, and other logistical items believed to support operational planning and execution by the group.

The recovered materials have been secured by authorities for further examination as investigations continue into the structure and activities of the suspected network.

Security agencies said the materials are expected to assist in ongoing intelligence efforts aimed at mapping out militant operations and identifying possible collaborators.

The NPS stated that the operation is part of sustained efforts to degrade criminal and extremist activities that pose a threat to national security.

“The National Police Service remains committed to protecting communities and sustaining operations aimed at degrading criminal and extremist activities,” the statement highlighted.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting security operations by reporting suspicious activities.

They encouraged citizens to share information through the nearest police station or emergency lines, including 999 and 911, as well as dedicated reporting channels such as the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Security officials say public cooperation remains critical in strengthening intelligence-led operations targeting extremist groups.

Operations against suspected militant networks have intensified in recent months as security agencies continue efforts to disrupt recruitment, logistics, and planning structures linked to Al-Shabaab.

Authorities say such coordinated missions will continue in identified hotspot areas as part of broader national security strategies aimed at preventing attacks and safeguarding communities.