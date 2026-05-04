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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Economic Survey 2026

Manufacturing share in economy dips to 7.1 per cent as costs squeeze growth
Business

Manufacturing share in economy dips to 7.1 per cent as costs squeeze growth

One of the weakest performers was sugar, where output dropped by 24.8 per cent to 613,000 metric tonnes in 2025. Soft drinks production moved in the opposite direction, rising by 4.9 per cent to 703.7 million litres, although this was lower than the 15.6 per cent expansion recorded the previous year. Processed milk also posted gains, increasing from 619.1 million litres in 2024 to 701.5 million litres in 2025.

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Funding cut hits child protection as abuse cases rise
News

Funding cut hits child protection as abuse cases rise

According to the report, total national government expenditure on social services is projected to fall to Sh67.2 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, down from Sh74.0 billion in the previous year. The drop is mainly linked to reduced recurrent spending in the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

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Pre-primary enrolment rises to 3.1 million as more girls join classrooms
Education and Career

Pre-primary enrolment rises to 3.1 million as more girls join classrooms

Education experts say the increase reflects continued government focus on early childhood education, alongside community-driven efforts that have encouraged parents to take children to school earlier. Programmes targeting girls have also helped reduce barriers that once kept many out of class.

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