Kenya’s 2025 slowdown driven by domestic policy, not global shocks - Economist
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
One of the weakest performers was sugar, where output dropped by 24.8 per cent to 613,000 metric tonnes in 2025. Soft drinks production moved in the opposite direction, rising by 4.9 per cent to 703.7 million litres, although this was lower than the 15.6 per cent expansion recorded the previous year. Processed milk also posted gains, increasing from 619.1 million litres in 2024 to 701.5 million litres in 2025.
According to the report, total national government expenditure on social services is projected to fall to Sh67.2 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, down from Sh74.0 billion in the previous year. The drop is mainly linked to reduced recurrent spending in the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.
Education experts say the increase reflects continued government focus on early childhood education, alongside community-driven efforts that have encouraged parents to take children to school earlier. Programmes targeting girls have also helped reduce barriers that once kept many out of class.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said the 2026 Economic Survey shows Kenya’s economy is strengthening and ranks third in sub-Saharan Africa. Speaking in Bomet during a burial, he pointed to road works, maize output and jobs.
Newly registered motor vehicles also recorded a slight rise, standing at 142,994 in 2025 compared to 140,703 in 2024. A longer view shows 119,205 vehicles in 2023, 99,365 in 2022 and 107,499 in 2021, reflecting gradual growth over time.
According to the report, 11,605 girls aged between 10 and 14 attended their first antenatal clinic visit in 2025, up from 10,126 in 2024. This represents a 14.6 per cent increase in pregnancies within this age group.
According to the report, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations increased its personnel from 6,712 in 2024 to 7,460 in 2025, adding 748 officers within a year. The unit remains largely male-dominated, with 6,433 men making up 86 percent and 1,027 women accounting for 14 percent.