Skating great Kiarie hopes to shine in Egypt after Benin exploits

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Skating great Kiarie hopes to shine in Egypt after Benin exploits
Kenyan skater Kelvin Kiarie Ruhiu during an interview on Radio Generation in March 2026. PHOTO/RG
In Summary

Kiarie will compete in the Freestyle Battle on Saturday at 4 pm (Kenyan time), return on Sunday at the same time for the Classic Slalom, and conclude with the Speed Slalom on Monday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVDnbYlvFYc

After winning gold and silver medals in April at the International Challenge in Cotonou, Kenyan skater Kelvin Kiarie Ruhiu is now in Egypt for the Africa Skating Championships, a three-day event that begins on Saturday at the All Zohour Sporting Club in Nasr City, Cairo.

Speaking earlier on Radio Generation’s Sports Garage earlier in April, Kiarie expressed confidence that with support, his talent can grow into a career and help him provide for his family.

“I have had tough choices to make—either take my child to school or use the same money for school fees to support my training,” Kiarie told hosts Sammy Muraya and Kariuki Thige.

In April 2026, he won gold in Freestyle Battle and silver in Classic Slalom at the International Challenge Cotonou Speed and Inline Freestyle Skating Championship in Benin, achieving this through self-funding.

Kiarie will compete in the Freestyle Battle on Saturday at 4 pm (Kenyan time), return on Sunday at the same time for the Classic Slalom, and conclude with the Speed Slalom on Monday.

The events will be closely monitored, with updates on Radio Generation.

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Egypt Kiarie skating

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