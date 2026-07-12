Waridi, Mango shine at PIPSSA Championships in Nairobi
The one-day competition attracted schools and clubs from across the country.
The one-day competition attracted schools and clubs from across the country.
Speaking on Friday at his office in Nairobi, the Principal Secretary for Sports, Elijah Mwangi, who invited the Kenyan skating ace, called on Kenyan players taking part in the emerging sports
Speaking to Radio Generation on Monday evening from All Zohour Sporting Club, Youssef Abbas, Al Estad, Nasr City, Cairo, the event's venue, Kiarie regretted his missed action on Monday, but took time to thank Kenyans for their support in the little-known sport.
Kiarie will compete in the Freestyle Battle on Saturday at 4 pm (Kenyan time), return on Sunday at the same time for the Classic Slalom, and conclude with the Speed Slalom on Monday.
Ruhiu recorded a video and shared it on his Facebook account in tears after the award presentation, thanking his family and friends for their support, but notably did not mention the government of Kenya.
Speaking in Nairobi after the event, tournament coordinator Bilha Nju’nge said the competition, sanctioned by the skating federation, reflects the rapidly growing structure and competitiveness of the sport at the junior level.