Egypt to play at World Cup without AFCON stars
The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.
The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.
Salah’s haul is a mosaic: a dominant Premier League ledger, decisive strikes in Europe and clutch finishes in cup competitions.
The 33-year-old Egypt star played a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title triumph last season with 29 goals and 18 assists.
Salah’s stellar performance this term includes 28 goals and 18 assists, topping the league in both categories.
The new deal, coupled with Virgil Van Dijk closing in on a new contract to stay at the club, will soften the blow of losing Trent Alexander Arnold to Real Madrid at the end of the season.