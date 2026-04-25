Breakthrough as infants under 5kg get dedicated malaria treatment

The World Health Organization has cleared a new malaria treatment designed for the smallest and most fragile patients, giving newborns and young infants weighing between 2 and 5 kilograms access to medicine made specifically for their needs.

The decision, announced on April 24, 2026, just before World Malaria Day, confirms that the artemether-lumefantrine formulation has met global benchmarks for quality, safety, and effectiveness.

Health experts say the move could improve treatment coverage across malaria-endemic regions, particularly in Africa, where close to 30 million babies are born every year in areas with high transmission.

For years, babies in this weight range have depended on adjusted doses from medicines intended for older children. This workaround has exposed them to dangers such as incorrect dosing, harmful side effects, and reduced effectiveness of treatment.

The newly approved medicine is tailored for newborns and small infants, making it easier to give the right dose and improving safety during treatment.

“For centuries, malaria has stolen children from their parents, and health, wealth and hope from communities,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But today, the story is changing. New vaccines, diagnostic tests, next-generation mosquito nets and effective medicines, including those adapted for the youngest, are helping to turn the tide. Ending malaria in our lifetime is no longer a dream – it is a real possibility.”

At the same time, the global health body has also cleared three new rapid tests that target the pf-LDH parasite protein. These are expected to deal with gaps seen in widely used HRP2-based tests, which sometimes fail to detect infections.

In parts of the Horn of Africa, health data shows that as many as 80 per cent of malaria cases have gone undetected when using HRP2-based diagnostics. The new tests are expected to improve early detection and support timely treatment.

The World Malaria Report 2025 shows that 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths were recorded globally in 2024.

The report points to slowed progress in controlling the disease, linked to rising resistance to drugs and insecticides, weak diagnostic systems, and funding shortages. Still, efforts since 2000 have helped prevent 2.3 billion cases and 14 million deaths.

In Kenya, the development has been received as part of ongoing efforts to reduce malaria cases. The country continues to roll out key measures such as treated mosquito nets, indoor spraying, rapid testing, and public awareness campaigns, especially in regions with high burden like western Kenya and the Lake Basin.

Officials say more investment, stronger monitoring systems, and better-equipped health services will be needed to tackle emerging challenges, including resistance and shifting patterns driven by climate factors.