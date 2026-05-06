MPs push irrigation agency to fast-track stalled water projects amid audit concerns

Members of the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy have pressed the National Irrigation Authority to speed up delivery of key irrigation and water projects across the country, as an audit review exposed a mix of progress, delays, and internal management gaps within the agency.

The Committee, led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, examined audit queries covering financial years 2018/2019 to 2024/2025. While members noted the importance of the Authority’s work in expanding irrigation infrastructure to support farming communities, they raised concern that slow implementation in several projects is delaying expected benefits on the ground.

A number of projects came under review during the sitting, including the Water for Household Project Phase II in Mwatate, Kerwa Dam rehabilitation in Mbeere South, Kathanje Earth Dam in Tharaka Nithi, and the Iganjo/Silanga Water Pan in Murang’a.

The Committee also reviewed larger irrigation developments such as the Bura Irrigation and Settlement Scheme, the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Scheme, and the Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga.

Lawmakers were informed that delays affecting the projects have been linked to payment challenges, disputes over land ownership, and administrative procedures, including the transfer of completed works to county governments. At the same time, the Committee was told that several projects have reached advanced stages but now require closer coordination with counties to allow smooth transition into operation.

Pkosing stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the Authority and county governments, especially in managing completed facilities.

"Ensure you have a discussion with the host counties, especially for projects whose routine maintaince is under the relevant county Governments. That is the only way Kenyans can get value for money," noted Pkosing.

The Committee observed that while delays have affected water access and irrigation services in some regions, completion and proper management of the projects would improve farm output and open up more job opportunities for communities.

Beyond project delays, the audit review also looked into internal systems within the Authority, where concerns were raised over procurement and usage of key systems meant to improve operations.

The Auditor General flagged concerns over an Audit Management System that was procured but is not in use despite payments already being made.

"The Audit Management System was procured at a contract sum of Sh. 6,499,736. To date, a total payment of Sh. 5,531,461.36 has been made to the firm.However, it was observed that the system was not being used by the internal auditors," noted the Auditor General.

Members of the Committee expressed concern over the finding, noting that proper use of such systems is key to strengthening internal oversight and improving accountability within the Authority.

The review further highlighted weaknesses in asset records, including missing ownership documents and valuation details for some property, plant, and equipment. Lawmakers said addressing these gaps would improve record keeping and support better planning and accountability.

To resolve the issues raised, the Committee recommended that the legal team at the National Irrigation Authority work with relevant government agencies to regularize ownership and finalize transfer arrangements, particularly for projects that are close to completion.

The session reflected Parliament’s oversight role, balancing scrutiny of public spending with recognition of ongoing irrigation projects aimed at boosting agricultural production, while pushing for faster delivery, stronger coordination, and improved management systems to ensure public value is realized.