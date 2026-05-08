SUPKEM urges tighter safeguards for Kenyans working abroad

Concerns over the safety and welfare of Kenyans working outside the country have intensified after renewed calls for stricter control of labour export systems and improved protection mechanisms for workers abroad.

The national chairman of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims, Al-Hajj Hassan ole Naado, has raised alarm over the conditions many Kenyan migrants face once they secure jobs overseas, saying gaps in regulation continue to expose them to hardship and uncertainty.

In a statement on Friday, Naado noted that some workers struggle with poor working environments, limited medical assistance, and lack of reliable support when emergencies arise in foreign countries.

He said it is unacceptable that citizens who leave the country in search of better opportunities end up stranded during emergencies.

Naado pointed out that recruitment agencies play a key role in shaping the experience of workers abroad and should therefore be required to guarantee full protection, including proper insurance, transparent contracts, and clear terms that prioritise worker welfare.

He called on the ministry of foreign affairs together with the ministry of labour to strengthen oversight systems for recruitment companies, arguing that weak monitoring has contributed to repeated complaints from workers deployed abroad.

He further insisted that overseas employment agreements must be strengthened to ensure every worker is covered by comprehensive medical insurance, has clearly defined job conditions, and can access emergency support when needed.

The concern was highlighted following the case of Faith Leshan Noong’ishu from Transmara West in Narok County, who returned from Saudi Arabia after reportedly falling ill while working there. Reports suggest she did not receive adequate medical care during her stay, forcing her to travel back to Kenya.

Her family is now struggling with treatment costs, a situation that has drawn attention to the broader challenges faced by Kenyan workers in the Gulf region.

Naado said such cases reflect a deeper problem affecting many migrant workers, pointing to weak enforcement of labour standards and insufficient protection systems in some destination countries.

He also commended Kenya’s diplomatic staff in Saudi Arabia for their swift response in Faith’s case, while urging closer coordination between government institutions, recruitment firms, and foreign missions to ensure workers are not left vulnerable while abroad.

He maintained that no Kenyan should be left without support after seeking employment opportunities outside the country.