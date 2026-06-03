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Opposition MPs accuse Ruto of propaganda politics in blistering open letter
They accused the ruling party of reviving divisive political narratives and warned against rhetoric that could undermine national cohesion.
They accused the ruling party of reviving divisive political narratives and warned against rhetoric that could undermine national cohesion.
"I am willing to pay the price, whatever it is, to make sure that we transform this country and house as many Kenyans as possible,” the Presdient said.