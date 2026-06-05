Global Affairs
Palestinian envoys urge US to stop Israeli annexation plans
The bloc specifically warned that Israel’s E1 settlement plan poses what it called an existential threat to Palestinian independence and prospects for peace
The bloc specifically warned that Israel’s E1 settlement plan poses what it called an existential threat to Palestinian independence and prospects for peace
The declaration adopted on May 12, 2026 outlines a joint framework meant to guide cooperation in peace and security, industrial development, climate action, digital transformation, and economic progress. Leaders stressed the need to strengthen Africa’s voice in institutions where key global decisions are made.
The U.N. Security Council has met twice - in October and December - over the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.