Kenya needs Sh2.6 billion for Ebola readiness, Duale tells MPs

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has told Parliament that Kenya requires Sh2.6 billion to prepare for a possible first wave of 100 Ebola cases, saying the funds are needed to strengthen weak points in the country’s emergency health response system and improve overall readiness.

Appearing before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Duale said the proposed funding follows a government assessment that reviewed how prepared the health sector is to respond to a potential Ebola outbreak. He explained that the money will be directed to key areas including border screening and surveillance, laboratory services, risk communication, and data management.

He added that part of the funds will also go toward surge staffing, emergency logistics, infection prevention and control, operational research, and social protection for frontline health workers who would be exposed during any outbreak response.

According to Duale, the assessment showed that Kenya has strong capacity in some areas but still has major gaps in others. The findings indicated contact tracing at 100 percent, rapid response teams at 90 percent, and laboratory readiness at 87 percent.

However, gaps were identified in prevention and control at 56 percent, operations support and logistics at 50 percent, case management at 36 percent, and travel and Points of Entry preparedness at 60 percent.

“These findings are not a sign of inaction. They are a reflection of transparent assessment. They allow the government to know precisely where to invest, what to strengthen and how to close the preparedness gaps before a case is detected,” Duale noted.

He said urgent gaps include Ebola-specific protective equipment, diagnostic tests and reagents, isolation and quarantine facilities, emergency logistics, and rapid deployment support. He also listed simulation exercises, protection of health workers, contact tracing tools, risk communication, and emergency operational financing as areas needing attention.

Duale further said the planned resources will support automated thermoscan scanners and digital registration systems at busy Points of Entry, strengthen Rapid Response Teams, and enhance contact tracing through community structures.

“I therefore request the support of this House in ensuring timely allocation and release of emergency preparedness resources. In public health emergencies, delayed financing is delayed protection and a risk to the public,” the CS appealed.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate over the government’s plan to set up a 50-bed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, backed by Sh1.7 billion in funding from the United States.

The project has faced public opposition and legal challenges, with the High Court temporarily halting its implementation following protests. President William Ruto has defended the plan as part of international cooperation.