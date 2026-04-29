Kindiki woos investors with Sh5 trillion Infrastructure Fund pitch
Kindiki said the government is shifting from debt-driven financing to a model that leverages private capital to fund critical infrastructure projects.
Kindiki said the government is shifting from debt-driven financing to a model that leverages private capital to fund critical infrastructure projects.
The latest dividend distribution amounts to Sh8.83 billion, representing 64.4 percent of the bank’s net profit. This is the largest payout in the company’s history.
Safaricom has in the past turned to green financing, including a Sh30 billion sustainability-linked loan from local lenders such as KCB, Absa Kenya, Standard Chartered Kenya and Stanbic Kenya. A green bond is a fixed-income instrument created to support climate and environmental projects.
Spot gold, which reflects the price of selling the metal over the counter, broke the $4,000 barrier for the first time during Wednesday’s Asian trading session. Gold futures, which indicate investor sentiment through contracts to buy or sell at a set date, also reached this milestone on 7 October.