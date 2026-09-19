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Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
Deputy President DP Kithure Kindiki urged Kenya’s 127 regulatory agencies to improve coordination and efficiency, warning that duplication, delays and opaque processes undermine service delivery and public trust. He spoke in Kitui County.