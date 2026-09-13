Philippine rescuers pull more victims from charred ferry
Days after a fire ripped through the M/V June Aster, it is clear few of its victims ever made the water, with nearly all of the 76 confirmed dead found aboard the grounded vessel.
Days after a fire ripped through the M/V June Aster, it is clear few of its victims ever made the water, with nearly all of the 76 confirmed dead found aboard the grounded vessel.
The World Bank cautioned that income classifications do not capture every aspect of development, but said four decades of annual analysis provide an important framework for understanding global economic progress
The quake hit at 07:37 local time on Monday (Sunday 23:37 GMT), triggering tsunami alerts in the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan and Australia. Some of those were cancelled hours later.
The quake struck off the coast of General Santos City in Mindanao, the Philippines' main southern island.
The suspicious parcel, which had been declared as “handmade bags and clothes”, was intercepted during a multi-agency operation led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) at the UPS-G4S facility within the KQ Shed at the airport.
Typhoon Fung Wong will bring sustained winds of 185 km/h (155mph) and torrential rain to several areas on Sunday, according to the country's meteorological service (Pagasa).
The government said more than 260,000 soldiers and 6,700 vehicles, including aircraft and specialized rescue equipment, are being used to help victims.Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency early Thursday, citing widespread loss of life, property destruction, and disruption to livelihoods.
Both the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and the US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts, cautioning that dangerous tsunami waves could hit coastlines within 300km (186 miles) of the epicentre.
Bualoi battered small islands in the centre of the Philippines on Friday, toppling trees and power pylons, ripping roofs off homes, unleashing floods and forcing 400,000 people to evacuate.