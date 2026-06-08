Rights groups condemn arrest of ex-CJ Maraga over Nairobi National Park development

A coalition of environmental and human rights organisations has condemned the arrest of former Chief Justice David Maraga and eight other protesters during a demonstration over Nairobi National Park.

The groups accused authorities of suppressing peaceful assembly and public participation, warning that the crackdown undermines civic freedoms and transparency in decisions affecting one of Kenya's most important conservation areas.

In a joint statement released on Monday, Friends of Nairobi National Park, Just Act, United Green Movement Party, Kumekucha, The Green Belt Movement, Amnesty International Kenya, and Greenpeace Africa criticised the arrest of the protesters and the dispersal of what they described as a peaceful procession involving environmental defenders, students and human rights activists.

The organisations said the demonstrators were exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and public participation when they were confronted by authorities.

The coalition argued that the arrests and alleged intimidation of campaigners had broader implications for democratic participation and civic freedoms in Kenya.

"The arrests and reported acts of intimidation against those raising legitimate concerns about the future of Nairobi National Park represent a dangerous assault on civic space and democratic participation," the organisations said.

The arrests come after a protest against plans to excise part of Nairobi National Park for infrastructure development linked to the relocation of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage and the proposed Bomas International Convention Centre project.

Protesters accused the government of threatening the park's ecosystem through the planned conversion of about 76 acres of protected land, including the construction of a parking facility and related infrastructure.

Demonstrators marched along Lang’ata Road towards Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters, arguing that the project lacked adequate public participation and environmental safeguards.

Police moved in and detained Maraga and other activists during the procession.

Moving further, the rights and environment groups called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested, including former CJ, David Maraga, and urged authorities to respect and facilitate peaceful assembly in line with the Constitution of Kenya and international human rights standards.

They also expressed solidarity with citizens advocating for the protection of Nairobi National Park and defending the public's right to participate in decisions affecting shared environmental resources.

The statement rejected any suggestion that decisions concerning the park could be made without public scrutiny and consultation.

"We want to categorically state that Nairobi National Park is not for sale. Our public spaces, our environment, and our rights cannot be traded away behind closed doors. This is about more than land. It is about power, accountability, transparency, and the right of people to be heard."

The coalition further argued that public concerns regarding the future of the park should be addressed through engagement and accountability rather than arrests or force.

"When citizens raise concerns about decisions that may permanently alter a national treasure, the response of the state must be engagement and accountability, not arrests, violence, and repression."

The organisations described Nairobi National Park as a unique ecological heritage and a critical refuge for wildlife and biodiversity.

They said any proposals affecting the protected area must undergo meaningful public participation, environmental scrutiny, and full transparency.

"Decisions concerning protected public resources cannot be made without the informed consent and involvement of the people of Kenya."

The groups also linked environmental protection with the protection of civil liberties, warning that restrictions on peaceful protest and dissent could weaken public trust in institutions and undermine the rule of law.

"We stand firmly with citizens who are resisting this apparent land grab and defending both environmental justice and the right to peaceful protest. Development must never come at the cost of our rights, our heritage, or our collective future."

The coalition demanded the immediate release of those arrested, an end to intimidation and arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters, transparency regarding any plans affecting Nairobi National Park, and the preservation of the park for future generations.

"The future of Nairobi National Park belongs to the people of Kenya, and citizens have every right to defend it," the statement concluded.