File your taxes before June 30 deadline, KRA reminds Kenyans

KRA has reminded taxpayers to file their 2025 Income Tax Returns by June 30, 2026, warning that those who fail to comply risk default assessments.

The authority has temporarily allowed taxpayers to declare valid business expenses not supported by eTIMS or TIMS invoices for the 2025 filing year, subject to verification after submission by tax officials.

In a public notice issued on June 8, the Kenya Revenue Authority explained that filing of Income Tax Returns for the Year of Income 2025 is ongoing and urged taxpayers not to wait until the final days before submitting their returns.

The authority stated that all taxpayers are required to complete their filings by June 30, warning that failure to comply could result in enforcement measures under existing tax laws.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reminds all taxpayers that filing of Income Tax Returns for the Year of Income 2025 is ongoing and must be completed by 30th June, 2026.”

To facilitate the filing process, the authority announced a temporary measure allowing taxpayers to declare certain business expenses even where those expenses are not supported by electronic tax invoices generated through eTIMS or TIMS systems.

According to the notice, taxpayers may upload and declare valid business expenses during filing, but those claims will be reviewed and verified by the authority after submission.

However, the authority emphasized that the measure is temporary and applies only to returns for the 2025 Year of Income.

It further warned that beginning with the 2026 Year of Income, all declared income and expenses must be fully supported by valid electronic tax invoices generated and transmitted through eTIMS or TIMS platforms.

“This allowance applies only to the filing of 2025 Income Tax Returns. From the 2026 Year of Income onwards, all declared income and expenses must be supported by valid electronic tax invoices generated and transmitted through eTIMS/TIMS,” KRA explained.

The authority also cautioned taxpayers against failing to submit their returns within the stipulated period.

According to the notice, “Taxpayers who fail to file returns by June 30, 2026, will be subject to default assessments in accordance with Section 29 of the Tax Procedures Act, Cap 469B.”

KRA encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of its digital services to complete the process conveniently and avoid last-minute delays.

The authority noted that taxpayers can access services by dialling 2225#, using WhatsApp through the Shuru platform on 0711 099 999, or filing directly through the iTax system.

It also urged taxpayers requiring assistance to contact its customer support channels, relationship managers, or Tax Service Offices for guidance.

The reminder comes as the authority seeks to improve tax compliance levels and ensure timely submission of returns before the statutory deadline at the end of June.