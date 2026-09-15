EU plans tougher online rules for children under 15
The proposed legislation would establish a bloc-wide minimum age of 15 for children to open an independent account
The proposed legislation would establish a bloc-wide minimum age of 15 for children to open an independent account
The debate comes as the 27-member bloc continues to struggle with disagreements among member states and overlapping responsibilities between EU institutions, issues that have often slowed its response to international developments.
Data from the European Commission shows that 25,227 of the 76,271 decisions made by Schengen consulates in Kenya were not issued, leaving the country with a 33.1 per cent not-issued rate.
The European Commission said it had stepped up coordination with Meta and TikTok, working alongside European police force Europol and creating a system to improve cooperation between the technology companies and local fact-checking organisations.
The move comes after the IOC Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on July 7, ruling that previous restrictions imposed in response to Russia's war in Ukraine were no longer applicable.
Several EU countries, including Denmark and Greece, have pushed for similar restrictions, prompting Brussels to consider a range of options, including age limits, restrictions on specific online features and tighter rules for platforms used by children.
Ruto said the partnership with the EU continues to deliver tangible economic benefits, particularly in investment inflows, innovation, and trade expansion
The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia had issued ultimatums to Ukraine over oil supplies, heightening tensions over energy flows disrupted by the ongoing war with Russia.
The funding will help WHO accelerate research and development of new antibiotics, antifungals, and innovative therapies such as bacteriophages.
In a notice issued on June 10, the European Commission said the update is aimed at strengthening the EU’s fight against financial crime.
The decision follows an update to the EU Air Safety List, which now includes all air carriers certified in both Tanzania and Suriname due to what the European Commission described as failure to meet international safety standards.
The European Commission "found that TikTok does not provide the necessary information about the content of the advertisements.