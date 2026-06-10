Sports
Padel Open champion named in Kenya's Davis Cup team
Following his victory at the Padel Open Tournament last Sunday in Nairobi, Kael Shah has been included in the national team set-up. The squad will be coached by Rosemary Owino.
Following his victory at the Padel Open Tournament last Sunday in Nairobi, Kael Shah has been included in the national team set-up. The squad will be coached by Rosemary Owino.
Speaking on Monday after the event, Kael Shah acknowledged the prowess of Amar Shah and Gaston Castro, saying the tough contest would help him and his brother prepare for future competitions.