Mwanthi takes over Traffic Command in new police leadership changes

A fresh round of police leadership changes has seen senior commanders reassigned across units and regions, with Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi now handed over the national traffic docket in a reshuffle announced by Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat.

Mwanthi has been moved from Uasin Gishu and appointed Traffic Commandant, replacing Dr Frederick Ochieng, who has been recalled to police headquarters at Vigilance House. In the same changes, Wilberforce Sicharani has been named the new Uasin Gishu County Police Commander.

Central Regional Police Commander Jasper Ombati has also been recalled to headquarters. He has been replaced by Geoffrey Maiyek, who previously served as head of the Railway Police Unit.

In the Eastern Region, senior officer John Chebii has been deployed as Regional Police Commander after serving under the General Service Unit and recently returning from the Haiti mission. He takes over from Hillary Birgen, who has also been recalled to headquarters.

The reshuffle also comes with indications of wider adjustments within the service, with officials noting that more movements could follow as internal reorganisation continues across different formations.

The latest deployments come at a time when both police and administrative units have been undergoing parallel changes in a bid to streamline operations and strengthen coordination at national and regional levels.

In earlier government changes, new Regional Commissioners were appointed for Eastern, Nyanza and Western regions, while five County Commissioners were recalled to the Office of the President at Harambee House, Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, while announcing the administrative shifts, said the adjustments were aimed at improving efficiency in service delivery and enhancing coordination of government functions across the country.

Rhoda Onyancha was moved from Coast Region to Nairobi in the same capacity.

Former Meru County Commissioner Jacob Muganda was elevated and posted as Eastern Regional Commissioner, replacing Paul Rotich, who was moved to Coast Region. Samson Macharia was recalled from Western Region, while Flora Mworoah of Nyanza was also returned to headquarters.

Those retained as Regional Commissioners include Joseph Nkanatha (Central), John Otieno (North Eastern) and Abdi Hassan (Rift Valley).

Kakamega County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki Kyatha was promoted to head the Nyanza Region, while Allan Machari was deployed to Western Region from the Office of the President headquarters.

At county level, five County Commissioners were recalled to headquarters in Nairobi, affecting several counties across the country.

Those affected include Gideon Nyandiricha Oyagi (Trans Nzoia), David Kipkosgei Kiprop (Isiolo), Josephine Auma Ouko (Machakos), David Simiyu Wanyonyi (Kilifi) and Joseph Mwangi Wamuti (Tana River).

Further changes saw Joseph Kibet Boen moved from Kiambu to Kilifi, Stephen Kutwa Sangolo from Baringo to Lamu, while Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru was transferred from Kericho to Tana River.

John Kiprotich Cheruiyot was reassigned from Samburu to Meru, Mwachaunga Mohamed Chaunga moved from Kisii to Machakos, and Shufaa Omar Mwijuma was redeployed from Nyamira to Kirinyaga.

New postings also placed Jackson Ngelai Olechuta in Garissa, Stanley Ndungu Kamande in Marsabit, George Odhiambo Omolo in Isiolo and Isaac Keter Cheruiyot in Samburu. George Matundura moved from Rongo to Kiambu, while Ali Omari shifted from Kamukunji to Kericho.