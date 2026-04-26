Sports
K'ogalo's might too tough for a clawless Leopards at Mashemeji Derby
Speaking after the match, Ghanaian coach Charles Akunnor admitted the pressure of coaching Gor Mahia and emphasized the importance of winning the match and the league.
Speaking after the match, Ghanaian coach Charles Akunnor admitted the pressure of coaching Gor Mahia and emphasized the importance of winning the match and the league.
On one touchline stands Akonnor, the newly crowned Coach of the Month, calm and clinical. His Gor Mahia side has been forged into a compact, unforgiving unit that prizes structure and results over spectacle.
Gor need three points or their title defence will be officially over and Kenya Police will be crowned KPL champions.
The usually charged encounter will take place at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.