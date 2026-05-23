Global Affairs
Afghanistan flash floods from heavy rains kill at least 24 in 48 hours
The latest wave of fatalities comes just a day after disaster authorities reported additional deaths linked to flooding across other provinces
The latest wave of fatalities comes just a day after disaster authorities reported additional deaths linked to flooding across other provinces
Even with the anticipated improvement, the immediate outlook remains concerning. Heavy rains in early May could still lead to flooding, waterlogging and disruptions, especially in areas prone to poor drainage.
Motorists using Uhuru Highway faced some of the most difficult conditions, with dramatic scenes showing vehicles almost disappearing in floodwaters that spread across parts of the busy road.
Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said it was unclear how many children were on the bus, but three had been found alive.