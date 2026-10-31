Floodwaters sweep away one person in Kajiado as search operations continue

Search operations are ongoing at Baraka, Olkaria Village in Kajiado South after one person was reportedly swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross an overflowing river on the night of October 30, 2026.

The Kenya Red Cross said the incident occurred as heavy rains continued to raise the risk of flooding in parts of the country, warning residents against attempting to cross flooded rivers and roads.

In an update shared on October 31, the humanitarian organisation said its teams were conducting search operations for the missing person.

The organisation urged the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and roads, warning that fast-moving water poses a serious danger even when the depth may appear manageable.

“Search operations are ongoing at Baraka, Olkaria Village in Kajiado South, after one person was reportedly swept away by floodwaters while crossing an overflowing river on the night of 30 October. “We urge the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and roads. In an emergency, call toll-free 1199,” the Kenya Red Cross said.

The incident highlights the dangers posed by the ongoing October–December rainy season, with meteorological authorities warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods and disruptions to transport infrastructure in several parts of the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had issued a heavy rainfall advisory on October 24, warning that some areas could receive more than 20 millimetres of rain within 24 hours between October 24 and 28.

The advisory covered parts of Coast, Western, Northern, Central and Eastern Kenya, with the department warning that flash floods could occur even in areas that had not experienced heavy rainfall, particularly downstream.

Kajiado was among the counties identified in the October rainfall outlook as likely to experience above-average rainfall, alongside Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni and other parts of the country.

The latest incident comes as other parts of the country grapple with flooding and displacement.

In Tana River County, heavy rains caused the Tulu and Minjila dams in Tana Delta to overflow, affecting 3,156 households and displacing 302 households, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

By October 30, 175 of the displaced households had received food, tarpaulins and blankets from the county and national governments, while relief efforts continued to reach the remaining families.

Flooding had also spread to neighbouring Lamu County, where rising water levels were reported in parts of Hindi and Witu.

The developments have renewed concerns about Kenya's preparedness for the October–December rains, particularly as the country faces the possibility of an El Niño weather phenomenon.

In September, the Kenya Red Cross warned that more than two million people across 46 counties could be affected by the anticipated heavy rains, placing communities in flood-prone areas at risk of displacement, damage to property and loss of livelihoods.

The government has activated a national contingency plan to coordinate preparedness, evacuation, search-and-rescue operations and humanitarian assistance during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Interior said designated evacuation and displacement centres had been established, with relief food stocks prepared for distribution in 10 priority counties.

Multi-agency response teams comprising the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Red Cross and National Youth Service have also been placed on standby to support evacuations and rescue operations.

The government has additionally identified alternative transport routes in areas where flooding could disrupt road networks and arranged for air support where necessary.

Other interventions include mapping flood-prone areas, identifying communities living along riverbanks and low-lying settlements, and monitoring water levels in rivers and major dams.

The Ministry of Interior has also outlined plans to unclog and desilt drainage systems, culverts and water channels to improve water flow and reduce flooding, particularly in urban areas.

Solid waste management initiatives, including the Climate WorX programme, have also been incorporated into the mitigation measures.

Authorities have further identified temporary holding grounds for people who may need to be relocated from high-risk areas, while emergency food, medical supplies and other relief items have been positioned to facilitate rapid responses.

In Nairobi, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki directed government agencies to accelerate drainage clearing, dredging and other flood mitigation works ahead of the expected heavy rains.

The measures involve agencies responsible for roads, electricity and waterways, alongside Nairobi County officials.

Residents living in unsafe areas have also been urged to comply with relocation directives and move to higher ground where necessary.

Despite these preparations, the latest incidents highlight the continuing danger posed by overflowing rivers, particularly in communities where residents must cross waterways to access homes, markets and other essential services.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has repeatedly advised residents to avoid crossing swollen rivers, flooded roads and drainage channels, while urging those in flood-prone areas to move to safer ground whenever flooding occurs.

For residents in Kajiado South, the immediate concern remains the search for the person swept away at Baraka, Olkaria Village.

The Kenya Red Cross has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report emergencies through its toll-free hotline, 1199.