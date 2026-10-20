DCI arrests four suspects in multi-county anti-narcotics crackdown

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested four suspects in separate anti-narcotics operations across Kisii, Kitui and Kajiado counties, recovering cannabis, illicit alcohol and cigarettes suspected to be counterfeit as detectives move to disrupt the trade and distribution of illegal substances.

The arrests followed intelligence-led investigations, a tip-off from a member of the public and a roadblock operation targeting the movement of narcotics along major transport routes. The seizures included 1.63kg of cannabis, 70 litres of chang'aa, four sacks of bhang and several packets of cigarettes suspected to be counterfeit.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Tuesday, October 20, the DCI said the operations were part of coordinated efforts to identify suspected drug dealers, intercept illegal consignments and dismantle networks involved in the distribution of narcotics and other illicit substances.

In Riosiri, Kisii County, detectives raided a suspect's house after receiving information from a member of the public about suspected illegal activities.

The search led to the recovery of 1.63kg of cannabis, 70 litres of chang'aa, 14 packets of Supermarch cigarettes and nine packets of Oris cigarettes suspected to be counterfeit. Detectives also seized a box containing cigarette-rolling materials.

The suspect, identified as Amos Mogere Omari, was arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

Explaining how the operation unfolded, the DCI said: “Acting swiftly, the detectives raided the suspect’s house, where they unearthed a cache of narcotics and other illicit goods,” the DC added.

The operation in Kisii highlighted the role of information from members of the public in helping investigators identify suspected drug dealers and locate illegal substances. Such tips can provide detectives with leads that support investigations into the sale and distribution of illicit goods.

In a separate incident in Kitui County, a multi-agency security team intercepted a passenger bus along the Thika–Garissa Highway at Kanyonyoo while it was travelling from Nairobi towards Garissa.

The officers searched passengers and their luggage, discovering 30 rolls of bhang and a packet of Rizla rolling papers inside a backpack belonging to Dominic Mweu Kimanzi.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations indicated that Kimanzi had allegedly bought the cannabis in Gatitu, Thika, and was transporting it to Ukasi Market in Mwingi East, where he intended to sell it.

He was arrested and taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station as investigations into the consignment continued.

The agency said the interception formed part of joint security operations aimed at identifying and stopping the movement of narcotics along major roads used by public service vehicles and other forms of transport.

The crackdown also extended to Kajiado County, where detectives from DCI Kajiado South, working alongside officers from Kimana Police Station, intercepted a white Toyota Sienta following a tip-off.

The vehicle was stopped along the Oloitoktok–Emali Road, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of four sacks of bhang.

Three suspects, identified as Daniel Momanyi Mongare, Samwuel Kasane and Mercy Naserian, were arrested in connection with the consignment.

However, the DCI did not disclose the total weight of the cannabis recovered from the vehicle or provide further information on the alleged roles of the three suspects in transporting or handling the consignment.

The operations across the three counties bring renewed attention to efforts by security agencies to curb the sale and movement of illegal drugs and other substances, with authorities relying on intelligence, public information and cooperation between different security units to identify suspected offenders.

The arrests come against the backdrop of concerns over drug and substance use in Kenya, where national survey findings have pointed to the number of people using alcohol and other substances.

According to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), its 2022 national survey estimated that approximately 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 were using at least one drug or substance. This represented about one in every six people within that age group.

The survey further estimated that 518,807 Kenyans aged 15 to 65 were using cannabis, while alcohol remained the most widely used substance, with approximately 3.2 million users.

The figures point to the scale of the public health challenge associated with substance use in the country. However, the number of people using drugs and other substances does not indicate how many are involved in trafficking or the illegal sale of such products.

The DCI said it would continue pursuing suspected drug traffickers and dealers through intelligence-led investigations, cooperation among security agencies and information provided by members of the public.

“The DCI remains relentless in its pursuit of drug traffickers and dealers in illicit substances. Through intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration and public cooperation, detectives are closing in on criminal networks seeking to turn communities into markets for dangerous substances,” the agency highlighted.

The agency also urged members of the public to report suspected criminal activity, saying information could be shared anonymously through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The four suspects arrested during the operations are expected to face the legal process, where the allegations against them will be determined in accordance with the law.