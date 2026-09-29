Four convicted over 2015 murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
The works form part of the wider Valley Road Viaduct project, which is aimed at easing chronic congestion in Nairobi by separating through traffic from local traffic entering the city centre.
KURA explained that the affected sections would be accessible under controlled traffic arrangements as contractors undertake bridge construction works within the project area
The Nairobi Expressway will be among the most affected routes, with traffic suspended in both directions between James Gichuru Road and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The closure on the expressway is scheduled to start at 10 pm on Saturday and continue until 3 pm on Sunday.
A viaduct is a raised roadway supported by pillars, designed to span across busy or obstructed areas such as roads, valleys, or urban centres.
Kura explained that the temporary hoarding walls are necessary to protect pedestrians and motorists as work progresses on the Valley Road–Kenyatta Avenue/Ngong Road/Nyerere Road Interchange project.