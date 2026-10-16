EACC arrests NTSA officer over alleged Sh18,000 licence bribe
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena held that the earlier High Court order securing Kaguchia’s release did not prevent the magistrate’s court from proceeding with the case since he was now before it to answer formal criminal charges.
Kaguchia was taken into custody on Monday before being escorted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. He was later moved to Kamukunji Police Station, where he remained overnight awaiting further action.
The anti-graft agency said the two public officers were released after being processed and will remain on bail pending the completion of investigations into claims that they demanded and received money in exchange for facilitating the processing of the government cheque.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Njagi said his arrest by officers he identified as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) began on the morning of June 24 in Kitengela.
The accused, a clerical officer attached to the Uasin Gishu Lands Office, was presented before court on Monday and charged with receiving a bribe contrary to the Bribery Act, 2016
In the ruling, the magistrate held that the presence of a related civil case did not bar the prosecution from pursuing criminal proceedings