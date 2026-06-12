Vihiga police arrest suspect, seize 100 litres of Illicit brew in Emuhaya raid
The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs
The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs
According to the National Police Service, the weapons handed over included rifles of various models alongside several rounds of ammunition.
Murkomen’s remarks come after Education CS Julius Ogamba announced that the transition rate now standing at 75 per cent.
To allow more learners to report and complete placement, authorities said reporting timelines have been extended following concerns raised by stakeholders.
Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the reorganisation follows commitments made during the Jukwaa La Usalama public forums to bring government services closer to citizens through decentralisation.