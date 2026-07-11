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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bafana Bafana

South Africa out of World Cup after dramatic defeat to Canada
World-Cup-2026

South Africa out of World Cup after dramatic defeat to Canada

The South African men’s national football team failed to stop a 92nd-minute volley from Stephen Eustaquio that beat captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who stumbled while attempting to save the powerful low strike. The goal sent Hugo Broos’ side crashing out as Canada advanced to the Round of 16.

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CHAN: South Africa's Bafana name 25 man squad
Sports

CHAN: South Africa's Bafana name 25 man squad

“We are in Group C and the team that we have selected is mostly composed of the players we started this journey with. So we are looking forward to the tournament and to do our best. We just want to say thanks to the clubs and to the coaches who managed to release players for our CHAN team to have a good squad going into the tournament.”

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