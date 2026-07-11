South Africa mourns World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
The South African men’s national football team failed to stop a 92nd-minute volley from Stephen Eustaquio that beat captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who stumbled while attempting to save the powerful low strike. The goal sent Hugo Broos’ side crashing out as Canada advanced to the Round of 16.
Mexico defeated co-hosts South Africa 2-0 in a World Cup opening match, but online reactions split African fans. Migration and reported xenophobia in South Africa shaped the debate, memes, and calls for unity.
Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaku and his assistants delivered a composed, precise display in Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 win over South Africa in Rabat, earning widespread praise for calm, consistent officiating.
In Group C, South Africa took advantage of Benin's loss to Nigeria to leapfrog into first, with the Super Eagles soaring into second. Côte d'Ivoire left no doubt in downing Kenya to clinch Group F, while Senegal ran rampant at home against Mauritania to sew up Group B.
Consequently, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0. SAFA has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10 000 (R216,500) to FIFA, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.
“We are in Group C and the team that we have selected is mostly composed of the players we started this journey with. So we are looking forward to the tournament and to do our best. We just want to say thanks to the clubs and to the coaches who managed to release players for our CHAN team to have a good squad going into the tournament.”