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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenyan workers

LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026
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LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026

The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.

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