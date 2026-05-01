LIVE Blog: Kenya's Labour Day 2026
The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.
The event is being held at Chavakali High School, where workers have gathered to celebrate International Labour Day and reflect on the state of labour in the country over the past year.
Old Mutual’s 2025 Financial Wellness Monitor shows rising optimism among working Kenyans, with higher earnings and savings goals, but persistent stress from debt, daily borrowing and limited financial buffers.
In a statement on Sunday following his re-election during the union’s 15th Quinquennial Delegates Conference held at Tom Mboya Labour College, Atwoli said union membership is key to ensuring fairness and dignity in the workplace
In a statement dated November 13, 2025, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said registration with embassies, high commissions, and consulates ensures that Kenyan workers are properly documented and can be reached in case of emergencies.