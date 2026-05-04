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Kang’ata dismisses UDA ties speculation, says Murang’a voters will decide his future
He dismissed claims of political maneuvering and stressed that decisions on his political future will ultimately be made by voters in Murang’a County.
He dismissed claims of political maneuvering and stressed that decisions on his political future will ultimately be made by voters in Murang’a County.
Sossion recalled that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), developed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), was introduced to replace the 8-4-4 system, which was criticized for focusing on memorization and exams rather than practical skills and creativity.