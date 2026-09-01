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Being sick is normal! Senator Oburu breaks silence on health
Reports that Oburu was unwell and receiving medical attention emerged on Tuesday, with some claims stating that he had been hospitalised in Nairobi since August 30.
Reports that Oburu was unwell and receiving medical attention emerged on Tuesday, with some claims stating that he had been hospitalised in Nairobi since August 30.
Oburu, who took over the leadership of ODM following the death of his brother Raila Odinga, was last seen in public on August 13, when he attended a consultative meeting with Nairobi party leaders at the office of the ODM deputy party leader.
ODM leader Oburu Oginga reappeared publicly in Kisumu, saying he is in good health after days of speculation. ODM communication director Philip Etale dismissed rumours of illness or foreign travel and urged supporters to disregard reports.