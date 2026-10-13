IMF warns prolonged oil supply disruption could trigger fresh price shocks
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
In a statement issued on Monday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya viewed the agreement as a significant step towards regional and global stability.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that curtailments to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting energy, transport, manufacturing and food systems. He outlines scenarios that could raise inflation, cut growth and increase poverty and hunger.
In a post on X on Thursday, he highlighted the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a particular concern, noting it is “choking the movement of oil, gas & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season.”