Three suspects arrested over alleged TikTok gang-rape and robbery cases
According to detectives handling the cases, the suspects allegedly relied on an anonymous TikTok account to engage women online before arranging to meet them in person.
According to detectives handling the cases, the suspects allegedly relied on an anonymous TikTok account to engage women online before arranging to meet them in person.
The recovery of the large number of identity cards has emerged as a key focus of the investigation, with detectives seeking to establish why the documents bearing different names were allegedly found at the suspect’s residence.
The crackdown were carried out following public tip-offs and intelligence reports linking properties in the two towns to activities involving sexual exploitation, prostitution and the production of explicit online content
According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.
Security teams say operations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects, with detectives maintaining pressure on what they describe as a structured financial crime group.
Detectives in Kirinyaga East have arrested three men over the brutal murder of Jackline Waruguru Kathuri, whose burned and mutilated body was found in a Ninga-ini village thicket.
So far, nine bodies have been recovered from shallow graves in Kilifi County, with investigators saying the funds financed recruitment, indoctrination, and logistics.