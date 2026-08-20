Crime
Woman arrested over Sh800,000 sale of land linked to deceased estate
The suspects was arrested on Wednesday, August 19, in Ruiru, where she had attended a defence hearing in a separate land fraud case also being investigated by the LFIU.
The suspects was arrested on Wednesday, August 19, in Ruiru, where she had attended a defence hearing in a separate land fraud case also being investigated by the LFIU.
Githiari was apprehended by officers from the DCI Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) at his Karen residence on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, May 15, 2026.
DCI detectives arrested Skyline Works Ltd director Abdul Hassan Tahalil over an alleged land fraud scheme involving forged documents in Eastleigh, Nairobi. DCI says the file was sent to ODPP for prosecution and he remains in custody.