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Ruto to address nation Friday over fuel prices, transport disruption
President Ruto returned to the country on Thursday morning after official trips to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, landing at Moi International Airport in Mombasa at 5.51am.
President Ruto returned to the country on Thursday morning after official trips to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, landing at Moi International Airport in Mombasa at 5.51am.
Regions most at risk include the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Central Highlands—including Nairobi—and South-Eastern Lowlands, where heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 50 millimeters is expected.